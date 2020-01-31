Organogenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ORGO) Short Interest Down 9.7% in January

Organogenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ORGO) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,300 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the December 31st total of 84,500 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on ORGO. Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of Organogenesis in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, Svb Leerink began coverage on shares of Organogenesis in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Organogenesis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.09.

NASDAQ ORGO opened at $4.71 on Friday. Organogenesis has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $15.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.65.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $64.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Organogenesis will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Organogenesis news, Director Avista Capital Managing Member bought 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Organogenesis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Organogenesis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Organogenesis by 134.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 23,540 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Organogenesis by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 23,180 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Organogenesis by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the period. 2.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

