Origin Protocol Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.58 Million (OGN)

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 31st. Origin Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.62 million and $6.58 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Origin Protocol has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. One Origin Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001199 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00036776 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $542.31 or 0.05787190 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00025362 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00128267 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00016135 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00033966 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Origin Protocol Profile

Origin Protocol (OGN) is a token. It was first traded on October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,406,404 tokens. Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Origin Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9. Origin Protocol’s official website is www.originprotocol.com.

Origin Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

