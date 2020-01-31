Ormeus Coin (ORMEUS) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,139.00

Ormeus Coin (CURRENCY:ORMEUS) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 31st. One Ormeus Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0140 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin, Mercatox and Coinbe. Over the last week, Ormeus Coin has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. Ormeus Coin has a market capitalization of $502,858.00 and approximately $2,139.00 worth of Ormeus Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.74 or 0.03038867 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010598 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00195292 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00030191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00122650 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ormeus Coin Token Profile

Ormeus Coin’s genesis date was August 28th, 2017. Ormeus Coin’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,904,998 tokens. The official website for Ormeus Coin is ormeuscoin.com. The Reddit community for Ormeus Coin is /r/ormeuscoin. Ormeus Coin’s official Twitter account is @ormeuscoin.

Buying and Selling Ormeus Coin

Ormeus Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bibox, Coinbe, Mercatox, Cryptopia, TOPBTC, Livecoin, CoinBene and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ormeus Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ormeus Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

