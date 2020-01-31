Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Oshkosh worth $11,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OSK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 6.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 13.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 4.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 94,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,881,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 6.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 133,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,491 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 1.3% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 91,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on OSK. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Oshkosh from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Oshkosh to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Buckingham Research raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised Oshkosh from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Oshkosh from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.46.

In other news, VP James W. Johnson sold 7,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total value of $641,183.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,454 shares in the company, valued at $3,609,251.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James W. Johnson sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $339,074.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,306,596.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,960 shares of company stock worth $2,983,071 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of OSK stock opened at $87.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Oshkosh Corp has a 12-month low of $66.04 and a 12-month high of $95.62.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Oshkosh Corp will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.44%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

