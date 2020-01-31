Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.65 Per Share, Dougherty & Co Forecasts

Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) – Dougherty & Co issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Oshkosh in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 30th. Dougherty & Co analyst M. Shlisky anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the quarter. Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for Oshkosh’s FY2021 earnings at $8.24 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Oshkosh to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Longbow Research lowered Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Oshkosh from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.46.

Shares of NYSE:OSK traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.12. 109,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Oshkosh has a 1-year low of $66.04 and a 1-year high of $95.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.06). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 14.44%.

In related news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 10,036 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total value of $897,118.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,819.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP James W. Johnson sold 3,800 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $339,074.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,264 shares in the company, valued at $4,306,596.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,960 shares of company stock worth $2,983,071. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSK. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 70.6% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in Oshkosh by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Oshkosh by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Oshkosh by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Oshkosh by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

