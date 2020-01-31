Own Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.99 Million (CHX)

Own (CURRENCY:CHX) traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 31st. During the last seven days, Own has traded 45.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Own has a market capitalization of $1.99 million and approximately $524,550.00 worth of Own was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Own token can currently be bought for $0.0200 or 0.00000213 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, HitBTC, DDEX and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $278.22 or 0.02963685 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010653 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00195863 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00030235 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00122624 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Own

Own’s total supply is 168,956,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 tokens. Own’s official message board is medium.com/ownmarket. The Reddit community for Own is /r/OwnMarket and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Own’s official website is weown.com. Own’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket.

Own Token Trading

Own can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, IDEX, Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Own directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Own should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Own using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

