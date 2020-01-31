Pacific Ethanol Inc (NASDAQ:PEIX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Pacific Ethanol Inc (NASDAQ:PEIX) to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Pacific Ethanol’s earnings. Pacific Ethanol reported earnings of ($0.74) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Ethanol will report full-year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.72) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pacific Ethanol.

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.42). Pacific Ethanol had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 26.57%. The business had revenue of $365.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Ethanol during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Pacific Ethanol by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 97,036 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacific Ethanol by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,910,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 677,991 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacific Ethanol by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,062,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 615,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEIX stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.65. 388,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,257. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.61. Pacific Ethanol has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $36.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.79.

Pacific Ethanol Company Profile

Pacific Ethanol, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels and alcohol products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, distillers yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

