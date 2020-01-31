Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) Downgraded by Argus

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $102.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Argus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 7.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Vertical Research downgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Packaging Corp Of America from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Packaging Corp Of America from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Packaging Corp Of America in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.36.

Get Packaging Corp Of America alerts:

Shares of PKG traded down $4.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.32. 537,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,273. Packaging Corp Of America has a 52 week low of $87.85 and a 52 week high of $114.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.41.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Packaging Corp Of America will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total transaction of $214,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,149.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 94.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

About Packaging Corp Of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Corp Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Corp Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.