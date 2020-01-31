Painted Pony Energy (TSE:PONY) Price Target Cut to C$0.50

Painted Pony Energy (TSE:PONY) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$0.60 to C$0.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 15.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Painted Pony Energy from C$1.35 to C$1.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$0.75 price target on shares of Painted Pony Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Painted Pony Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Painted Pony Energy from C$1.15 to C$1.05 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Painted Pony Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.35.

Shares of PONY stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$0.59. 36,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,468. Painted Pony Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.36, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $93.38 million and a P/E ratio of 14.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.70.

Painted Pony Energy Company Profile

Painted Pony Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas resources in Western Canada. It focuses primarily on the development and production of natural gas and natural gas liquids from the Montney formation in northeast British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd.

