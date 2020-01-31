Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,845 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,550 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 7,306 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.9% in the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW stock traded down $3.31 on Friday, reaching $234.70. 435,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,848. The stock has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.31 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $236.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.17. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 1-year low of $192.17 and a 1-year high of $260.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The network technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $1.22. Palo Alto Networks had a positive return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PANW. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $246.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. First Analysis cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.48.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.39, for a total transaction of $2,716,680.00. Also, CFO Kathleen Bonanno sold 2,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $503,128.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,143,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,512 shares of company stock worth $6,387,999. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

