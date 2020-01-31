Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share on Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th.

Papa John’s Int’l has a payout ratio of 80.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Papa John’s Int’l to earn $1.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.3%.

NASDAQ:PZZA traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,020. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.41. Papa John’s Int’l has a twelve month low of $38.29 and a twelve month high of $67.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.41.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). Papa John’s Int’l had a negative return on equity of 12.34% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $403.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Papa John’s Int’l will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PZZA shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Papa John’s Int’l to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group started coverage on Papa John’s Int’l in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Papa John’s Int’l from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.55.

In other Papa John’s Int’l news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 1,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total transaction of $102,216.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,134.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Caroline Miller Oyler sold 4,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $296,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,120,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 200,552 shares of company stock worth $12,136,817. Company insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s Int’l Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

