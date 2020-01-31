Parachute Reaches Market Capitalization of $143,045.00 (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Parachute token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Over the last week, Parachute has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar. Parachute has a total market capitalization of $143,045.00 and $7,113.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000057 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000424 BTC.

About Parachute

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Parachute's total supply is 999,628,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,621,659 tokens. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com.

Buying and Selling Parachute

Parachute can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

