ParallelCoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $103.00 (DUO)

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Over the last seven days, ParallelCoin has traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar. ParallelCoin has a market capitalization of $138,668.00 and approximately $103.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ParallelCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00004698 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.13 or 0.00726574 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009292 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007137 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00033313 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000496 BTC.

ParallelCoin Coin Profile

ParallelCoin (CRYPTO:DUO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 22nd, 2015. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. The official website for ParallelCoin is parallelcoin.info. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParallelCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParallelCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

