Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PGRE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Paramount Group from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. BTIG Research raised shares of Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

PGRE stock opened at $14.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Paramount Group has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $15.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.52, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.77.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $198.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.88 million. Paramount Group had a return on equity of 0.44% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paramount Group will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

In other news, Director Katharina Otto-Bernstein acquired 33,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $450,066.87. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,164,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,103,853.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alexander Otto sold 16,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total transaction of $222,409.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,656,206 shares in the company, valued at $184,222,218.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the 3rd quarter worth $179,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 805.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 14,441 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 16,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 7,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.