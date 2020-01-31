Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target Cut to C$7.00

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its price objective cut by National Bank Financial from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on POU. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Resources in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Laurentian lowered their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Resources in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.85.

Shares of POU traded down C$0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$6.11. The company had a trading volume of 297,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,181. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22. The company has a market capitalization of $833.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49. Paramount Resources has a 12-month low of C$4.91 and a 12-month high of C$9.97.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.28) by C$1.36. The business had revenue of C$199.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$224.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paramount Resources will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paramount Resources news, Director James H. T. Riddell sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.39, for a total transaction of C$739,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,149,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,498,411.32.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments covering approximately 3.0 million net acres located in Alberta and British Columbia.

