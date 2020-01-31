Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) PT Lowered to C$31.00 at National Bank Financial

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) had its target price dropped by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 47.62% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$29.00 to C$30.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Get Parex Resources alerts:

TSE PXT traded down C$0.52 on Friday, hitting C$21.00. 377,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,070. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Parex Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$17.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.11. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion and a PE ratio of 10.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$20.99.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$363.98 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Parex Resources will post 2.6099998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Wayne Kim Foo sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.36, for a total value of C$583,882.50. Also, Director Ronald Douglas Miller bought 5,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$19.92 per share, with a total value of C$104,863.01. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 63,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,268,513.73. Insiders have sold a total of 303,690 shares of company stock valued at $6,494,878 in the last quarter.

About Parex Resources

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,037,753 gross acres. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved plus probable reserves of 184.674 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.