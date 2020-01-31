Park Electrochemical Corp. (NYSE:PKE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Park Electrochemical Corp. (NYSE:PKE) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 640,000 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the December 31st total of 706,600 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 97,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Shares of NYSE:PKE traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.47. 234,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,793. Park Electrochemical has a 52 week low of $14.88 and a 52 week high of $23.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.93. The company has a market cap of $328.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.04.

Park Electrochemical (NYSE:PKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Park Electrochemical had a net margin of 181.69% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $15.85 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Park Electrochemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Park Electrochemical by 387.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Park Electrochemical during the third quarter valued at $56,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Park Electrochemical by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Park Electrochemical in the third quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Park Electrochemical in the second quarter valued at about $195,000. 82.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Park Electrochemical

Park Electrochemical Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells high-technology digital and radio frequency/microwave printed circuit material products primarily for the telecommunications and Internet infrastructure, enterprise, and military/aerospace markets. It also designs, develops, and manufactures advanced composite materials, primary and secondary structures and assemblies, and low-volume tooling products for the aerospace markets.

