Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target Increased to $223.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $209.00 to $223.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on PH. Goldman Sachs Group raised Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Gordon Haskett raised Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $189.00 target price on Parker-Hannifin and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.08.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

PH traded down $10.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $194.83. 784,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,648. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $205.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Parker-Hannifin has a 52 week low of $152.18 and a 52 week high of $212.05.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 10.41%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.38, for a total transaction of $751,425.00. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total value of $359,764.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,707 shares in the company, valued at $2,712,478.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,571 shares of company stock worth $1,713,440. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.