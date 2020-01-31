ParkinGo (GOT) Price Hits $0.14 on Major Exchanges

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Over the last week, ParkinGo has traded 15.6% higher against the US dollar. One ParkinGo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001457 BTC on exchanges. ParkinGo has a total market capitalization of $2.41 million and $141.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00047023 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00067584 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,465.48 or 1.00811380 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000744 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00052229 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 46.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000637 BTC.

ParkinGo Token Profile

ParkinGo (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2017. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,599,622 tokens. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en.

ParkinGo Token Trading

ParkinGo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

