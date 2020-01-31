Parsec Financial Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,336 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 1.6% of Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $27,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 50.0% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PEP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 price target on PepsiCo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.53.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.81 on Friday, reaching $143.02. 137,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,044,995. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.21 and a fifty-two week high of $144.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.49%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

