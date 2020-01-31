Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $2.51 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWO. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded down $3.79 on Friday, hitting $212.57. 5,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,914. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $215.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.24. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $184.64 and a one year high of $223.72.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

