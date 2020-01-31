Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $2.64 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) by 38.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF worth $2,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 311.1% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 409.1% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter.

SPMD traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,635. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $31.65 and a 52 week high of $36.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.61.

