Parsec Financial Management Inc. Raises Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 254.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,426 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. owned 0.16% of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF worth $2,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.99. 969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,610. iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF has a twelve month low of $60.05 and a twelve month high of $69.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.57.

