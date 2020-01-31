Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 3,408 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,386 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,408 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 1.7% of Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $29,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $21,483,952,000 after buying an additional 2,773,330 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,200,734 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,474,728,000 after purchasing an additional 419,991 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,183,293 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,235,598,000 after purchasing an additional 100,817 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,515,769 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,224,313,000 after purchasing an additional 209,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,378,985 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,097,249,000 after purchasing an additional 56,801 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Visa from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Guggenheim set a $194.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of Visa from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.88.

NYSE V traded down $8.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $200.21. 6,103,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,939,984. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.30 and a 1 year high of $210.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $2,400,586.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 254,060 shares in the company, valued at $46,183,026.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,325,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,493,805.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,316 shares of company stock valued at $5,579,434 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

