Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 3,545 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,545 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

REGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $390.11.

NASDAQ:REGN traded down $7.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $328.79. 16,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,642. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $271.37 and a 1 year high of $442.00. The company has a market cap of $37.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $371.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $325.40.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $1.54. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 24.85%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Neil Stahl sold 7,364 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.52, for a total transaction of $2,492,861.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,150 shares in the company, valued at $7,159,698. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman P Roy Vagelos sold 22,149 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.83, for a total transaction of $8,058,470.67. Insiders have sold 117,543 shares of company stock worth $43,085,050 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.