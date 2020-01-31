Parthenon LLC Acquires 4,856 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Parthenon LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 77.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,162 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,856 shares during the quarter. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 15,514.4% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,938,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912,886 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,715,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,054 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $194,314,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,939,725 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $643,745,000 after purchasing an additional 735,936 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at about $91,224,000. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney stock opened at $137.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.60. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $107.32 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.02 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.50%.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total value of $608,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,550,644.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,358 shares in the company, valued at $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,875 shares of company stock worth $2,764,627. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 target price on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Walt Disney from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.77.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.