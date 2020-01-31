Parthenon LLC Raises Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Parthenon LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,796 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.9% of Parthenon LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 205,639 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,233,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 37,033 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 69,562 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,437,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 46.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 877,119 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $43,337,000 after acquiring an additional 278,885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 39,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $1,765,713.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 137,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,177,013.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $480,945.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,199 shares in the company, valued at $7,716,237.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $46.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.40 and a 1 year high of $58.26. The company has a market capitalization of $199.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.57.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.78.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

