Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Partners Group in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS PGPHF opened at $932.00 on Friday. Partners Group has a 1-year low of $680.55 and a 1-year high of $982.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $924.94 and a 200-day moving average of $828.53.

Partners Group Company Profile

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

