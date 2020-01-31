Patient Home Monitoring Corp. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share (CVE:PTQ)

Patient Home Monitoring Corp. (CVE:PTQ) – Equities researchers at M Partners issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Patient Home Monitoring in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 29th. M Partners analyst A. Hood anticipates that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the year.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Patient Home Monitoring in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Patient Home Monitoring stock traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$0.93. 103,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $81.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37. Patient Home Monitoring has a one year low of C$0.66 and a one year high of C$1.19.

About Patient Home Monitoring

Protech Home Medical Corp. provides and rents in-home monitoring equipment and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; INR self-testing equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; and home ventilator equipment.

