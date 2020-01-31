Patientory (PTOY) Price Reaches $0.0067 on Exchanges

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. In the last seven days, Patientory has traded 11.4% higher against the dollar. Patientory has a market capitalization of $469,353.00 and approximately $1,359.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Patientory token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Bittrex, LATOKEN and Upbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.67 or 0.02913064 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010703 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00193959 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00030184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00122621 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Patientory

Patientory’s genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. Patientory’s official website is patientory.com. Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Patientory

Patientory can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Liqui, Upbit, Bittrex and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patientory should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Patientory using one of the exchanges listed above.

