Patron (PAT) Trading Down 36.9% Over Last 7 Days

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. One Patron token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, CoinBene, IDAX and Exrates. Patron has a market cap of $40,295.00 and $89.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Patron has traded down 36.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $269.00 or 0.02900767 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010792 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00194272 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00030296 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00121343 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Patron

Patron’s genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 352,704,047 tokens. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com. Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject.

Buying and Selling Patron

Patron can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, IDAX, Hotbit, LATOKEN, HitBTC, YoBit and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Patron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

