PAWS Fund One Day Trading Volume Tops $41.00 (PAWS)

PAWS Fund (CURRENCY:PAWS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 31st. One PAWS Fund coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. During the last week, PAWS Fund has traded up 7.6% against the dollar. PAWS Fund has a total market capitalization of $31,228.00 and approximately $41.00 worth of PAWS Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.64 or 0.03048361 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010708 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00195832 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00030691 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00123331 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PAWS Fund Profile

PAWS Fund’s total supply is 2,770,432 coins and its circulating supply is 1,911,884 coins. The official message board for PAWS Fund is medium.com/paws-animal-charity. The official website for PAWS Fund is paws.fund. PAWS Fund’s official Twitter account is @pawsfund.

Buying and Selling PAWS Fund

PAWS Fund can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAWS Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAWS Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAWS Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

