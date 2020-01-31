Paxos Standard (PAX) Market Cap Reaches $227.57 Million

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Over the last week, Paxos Standard has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One Paxos Standard token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00010742 BTC on popular exchanges including BigONE, P2PB2B, Bittrex and MXC. Paxos Standard has a market capitalization of $227.57 million and $331.44 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000074 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 44.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Paxos Standard Profile

PAX is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 227,095,344 tokens and its circulating supply is 227,095,243 tokens. Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Paxos Standard is paxos.com/standard. The official message board for Paxos Standard is medium.com/@PaxosStandard.

Paxos Standard Token Trading

Paxos Standard can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Sistemkoin, MXC, DigiFinex, CoinExchange, BitMax, TOKOK, Bitfinex, C2CX, WazirX, HitBTC, FCoin, Coinbit, Bit-Z, OKEx, SouthXchange, DDEX, ABCC, Bittrex, KuCoin, P2PB2B, OKCoin, Hotbit, BitMart, BCEX, BigONE, CoinEx, Binance, Crex24, Gate.io, BW.com, Coinall, CoinBene, Iquant, Kyber Network, CoinPlace, ZB.COM, Bitrue and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paxos Standard using one of the exchanges listed above.

