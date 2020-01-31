PAYCENT Price Tops $0.0049 on Top Exchanges (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 31st. One PAYCENT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange and Mercatox. PAYCENT has a market cap of $70,030.00 and approximately $33,473.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded up 37.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PAYCENT Profile

PAYCENT launched on September 18th, 2017. PAYCENT’s total supply is 14,689,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,364,156 tokens. PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent.

PAYCENT Token Trading

PAYCENT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAYCENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

