Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 94.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,201 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Paypal were worth $3,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Paypal during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Paypal by 51.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Paypal by 125.4% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Paypal during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Paypal during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Paypal alerts:

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total value of $275,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,959,677.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $2,693,550.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,793 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,160.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,379 shares of company stock worth $6,074,226 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Paypal from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paypal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.87.

Paypal stock opened at $117.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.68. The company has a market capitalization of $136.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $121.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.