Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.60%. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $3.58 on Friday, reaching $113.55. 6,125,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,956,275. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.68. Paypal has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $121.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.98 billion, a PE ratio of 54.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $2,693,550.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,793 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,160.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $275,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,959,677.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,379 shares of company stock valued at $6,074,226. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on PYPL. Guggenheim raised shares of Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paypal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Paypal from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Paypal from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.19.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

