Paypex Price Hits $0.0280 (PAYX)

Paypex (CURRENCY:PAYX) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. During the last week, Paypex has traded up 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. Paypex has a market cap of $1.92 million and $35,310.00 worth of Paypex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paypex token can now be purchased for about $0.0280 or 0.00000298 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Token Store and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Paypex alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $277.54 or 0.02952933 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010641 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00195761 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00030241 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00122504 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Paypex Profile

Paypex’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,428,768 tokens. The Reddit community for Paypex is /r/paypex. The official website for Paypex is paypex.org. Paypex’s official Twitter account is @paypex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Paypex Token Trading

Paypex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox and Token Store. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paypex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paypex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paypex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Paypex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paypex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.