PCHAIN (PI) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $51,654.00

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. One PCHAIN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, DEx.top, Bilaxy and Hotbit. PCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $1.66 million and $51,654.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PCHAIN has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PCHAIN alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00036516 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $554.75 or 0.05879259 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00025174 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00128181 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00034521 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00015481 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00010762 BTC.

About PCHAIN

PI is a token. Its launch date was May 24th, 2018. PCHAIN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 399,521,615 tokens. PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org. PCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/@PCHAIN. PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org.

Buying and Selling PCHAIN

PCHAIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, DDEX, Hotbit, DEx.top, Bilaxy, IDEX and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PCHAIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PCHAIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PCHAIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.