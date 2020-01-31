Peculium (PCL) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $48,314.00

Peculium (CURRENCY:PCL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 31st. Peculium has a market capitalization of $3.40 million and approximately $48,314.00 worth of Peculium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peculium token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC and Hotbit. Over the last week, Peculium has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Peculium

Peculium is a token. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2017. Peculium’s total supply is 2,206,259,469 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,039,555,577 tokens. The Reddit community for Peculium is /r/Peculium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Peculium’s official message board is medium.com/@Peculium. The official website for Peculium is peculium.io. Peculium’s official Twitter account is @_Peculium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Peculium

Peculium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peculium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peculium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peculium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

