Peel Hunt Lowers Senior (LON:SNR) Price Target to GBX 150

Senior (LON:SNR) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 150 ($1.97) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price suggests a potential downside of 8.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SNR. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Senior to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 185 ($2.43) in a report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Senior from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Senior from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.35) price target on shares of Senior in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Panmure Gordon assumed coverage on Senior in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 201 ($2.64) price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 198.71 ($2.61).

Shares of SNR stock opened at GBX 163.70 ($2.15) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $700.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 176.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 188.07. Senior has a twelve month low of GBX 163.60 ($2.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 241.80 ($3.18).

Senior Company Profile

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

