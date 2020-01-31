Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Add” Rating for Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL)

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL)‘s stock had its “add” rating reissued by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HL. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,700 ($22.36) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,610 ($21.18) to GBX 1,690 ($22.23) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Friday. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.31) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded Hargreaves Lansdown to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,858.20 ($24.44).

HL stock opened at GBX 1,748.75 ($23.00) on Friday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1 year low of GBX 1,624 ($21.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,447 ($32.19). The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,899.09 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,901.57.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

