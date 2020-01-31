PeepCoin (PCN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $158.00

PeepCoin (CURRENCY:PCN) traded down 84.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 31st. PeepCoin has a market cap of $304,541.00 and approximately $158.00 worth of PeepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PeepCoin has traded up 36.6% against the U.S. dollar. One PeepCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Bleutrade, Cryptopia, TradeOgre and C-Patex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001827 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000512 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

PeepCoin Coin Profile

PeepCoin (CRYPTO:PCN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2016. PeepCoin’s total supply is 124,560,723,387 coins and its circulating supply is 85,360,723,387 coins. The official website for PeepCoin is peepcoin.io/peepcoin. The Reddit community for PeepCoin is /user/pxnteam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PeepCoin’s official Twitter account is @PXNofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PeepCoin

PeepCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, CoinExchange, C-Patex, Cryptohub, TradeOgre, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PeepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PeepCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PeepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

