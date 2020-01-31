Peerguess (GUESS) Market Capitalization Tops $11,340.00

Peerguess (CURRENCY:GUESS) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. During the last week, Peerguess has traded up 12% against the US dollar. One Peerguess token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Peerguess has a market cap of $11,340.00 and $3.00 worth of Peerguess was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $284.64 or 0.03048361 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010708 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00195832 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00030691 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00123331 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Peerguess

Peerguess launched on October 28th, 2017. Peerguess’ total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,537,668 tokens. Peerguess’ official Twitter account is @peerguess. The official website for Peerguess is peerguess.com. The official message board for Peerguess is medium.com/@peerguess.

Buying and Selling Peerguess

Peerguess can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerguess directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peerguess should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peerguess using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

