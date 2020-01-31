PegNet (PEG) Trading Up 30.6% Over Last 7 Days

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 31st. PegNet has a market capitalization of $3.11 million and $10,313.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PegNet coin can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PegNet has traded up 30.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PegNet alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.82 or 0.03033880 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010614 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00196224 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00030250 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00122935 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PegNet Profile

PegNet’s total supply is 2,071,455,866 coins. PegNet’s official website is pegnet.org.

PegNet Coin Trading

PegNet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PegNet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PegNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PegNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PegNet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.