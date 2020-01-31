PENG (PENG) Reaches Market Cap of $563,086.00

PENG (CURRENCY:PENG) traded up 331.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 31st. During the last seven days, PENG has traded up 301% against the U.S. dollar. PENG has a total market capitalization of $563,086.00 and $1.00 worth of PENG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PENG coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Bleutrade, CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PENG alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $269.54 or 0.02895323 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010740 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00194730 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00030079 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00122307 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About PENG

PENG’s total supply is 10,184,965,362 coins and its circulating supply is 6,863,836,959 coins. PENG’s official Twitter account is @coin_peng. The Reddit community for PENG is /r/PenguinCoinPENG and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PENG’s official website is pengcoin.io.

Buying and Selling PENG

PENG can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bleutrade and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PENG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PENG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PENG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PENG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PENG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.