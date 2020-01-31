Penta (PNT) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.46 Million

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Penta token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, BCEX, HADAX and LBank. During the last week, Penta has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. Penta has a total market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $40,134.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $271.90 or 0.02907122 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010697 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00194365 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00030219 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00122664 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Penta Token Profile

Penta was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 tokens. Penta’s official website is www.penta.global. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF.

Buying and Selling Penta

Penta can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, BCEX, HitBTC, Bit-Z and HADAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Penta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Penta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

