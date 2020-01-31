Peoples Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:PFIS) Short Interest Update

Peoples Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:PFIS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the December 31st total of 21,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

In other Peoples Financial Services news, EVP Debra E. Adams sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $102,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,123. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFIS. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,562,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. 25.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFIS opened at $48.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.02 and a 200-day moving average of $47.44. The firm has a market cap of $358.64 million, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.28. Peoples Financial Services has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $53.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

PFIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Peoples Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Peoples Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Peoples Financial Services Company Profile

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides financial services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products include residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, student, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

