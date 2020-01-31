Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.07 Per Share

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.07 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.17. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Peoples Utah Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Get Peoples Utah Bancorp alerts:

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.15 million. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 14.19%.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PUB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peoples Utah Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PUB traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,615. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.97 million, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.68. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $31.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.68 and a 200 day moving average of $28.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Peoples Utah Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Peoples Utah Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.32%.

In related news, Director Wolfgang T. N. Muelleck sold 1,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $35,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total transaction of $104,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,372 shares of company stock worth $1,232,149. 17.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PUB. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Peoples Utah Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 19.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,498,000 after buying an additional 13,740 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 202,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,960,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 13.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 944,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,755,000 after buying an additional 113,410 shares in the last quarter. 39.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peoples Utah Bancorp

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Utah Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Utah Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.