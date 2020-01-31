pEOS (PEOS) Price Reaches $0.0101 on Top Exchanges

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. During the last seven days, pEOS has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. pEOS has a market cap of $8.38 million and $79,346.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pEOS token can now be purchased for $0.0101 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Chaince and Bancor Network.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

pEOS Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 tokens. pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one. The official message board for pEOS is medium.com/@pEOS_one. pEOS’s official website is peos.one.

Buying and Selling pEOS

pEOS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network and Chaince. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pEOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

