PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $282,782,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,361,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,422,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,723 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $180,697,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1,981.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,037,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,248,000 after purchasing an additional 987,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,149,344,000 after purchasing an additional 890,014 shares in the last quarter. 71.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $133.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.53.

Shares of PEP traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $143.43. 64,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,044,995. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.23 and its 200 day moving average is $135.29. The stock has a market cap of $201.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.21 and a 1-year high of $144.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.49%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

